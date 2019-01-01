QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
838.6K/383.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
317.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
GB Sciences Inc is active in the healthcare sector. The company is engaged in developing and utilizing technologies in plant biology, cultivation, and extraction techniques combined with biotechnology, and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies. It seeks to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for a range of ailments.

GB Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GB Sciences (GBLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GB Sciences (OTCQB: GBLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GB Sciences's (GBLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GB Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for GB Sciences (GBLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GB Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for GB Sciences (GBLX)?

A

The stock price for GB Sciences (OTCQB: GBLX) is $0.0295 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GB Sciences (GBLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GB Sciences.

Q

When is GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) reporting earnings?

A

GB Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GB Sciences (GBLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GB Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does GB Sciences (GBLX) operate in?

A

GB Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.