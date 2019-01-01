QQQ
Range
0.51 - 0.54
Vol / Avg.
119.6K/141K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
130.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
254.3M
Outstanding
Rio2 Ltd is a mining company with a focus on development and mining operations. It focuses on taking its Fenix Gold Project in Chile to production in the shortest possible timeframe based on a staged development strategy. In addition to the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile, the company continues to pursue additional strategic acquisitions where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas.

Rio2 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rio2 (RIOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rio2 (OTCQX: RIOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rio2's (RIOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rio2.

Q

What is the target price for Rio2 (RIOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rio2

Q

Current Stock Price for Rio2 (RIOFF)?

A

The stock price for Rio2 (OTCQX: RIOFF) is $0.51245 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:36:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rio2 (RIOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rio2.

Q

When is Rio2 (OTCQX:RIOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Rio2 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rio2 (RIOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rio2.

Q

What sector and industry does Rio2 (RIOFF) operate in?

A

Rio2 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.