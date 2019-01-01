QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
919.2K/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
591M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
MGT Capital Investments Inc is a U.S. based Bitcoin miner with operations at an owned facility in Georgia. The company owns approximately 1,500 new generation Bitmain miners generating approximately 80 Ph/s of hashing power.

MGT Capital Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB: MGTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MGT Capital Investments's (MGTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MGT Capital Investments.

Q

What is the target price for MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MGT Capital Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for MGT Capital Investments (MGTI)?

A

The stock price for MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB: MGTI) is $0.0136 last updated Today at 3:34:59 PM.

Q

Does MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGT Capital Investments.

Q

When is MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) reporting earnings?

A

MGT Capital Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MGT Capital Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does MGT Capital Investments (MGTI) operate in?

A

MGT Capital Investments is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.