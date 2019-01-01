QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
39.5K/20.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
13.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
GMV Minerals Inc is an exploration stage and its principal business activity is the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties. The company is in the process of exploring its principal mineral properties in SE Arizona. It has one operating segment: mineral exploration. GMV Minerals operates in one geographical segment, the United States of America. The company, through its subsidiary, holds an interest in a mining property lease, referred to as the Mexican Hat project.

Analyst Ratings

GMV Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GMV Minerals (GMVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GMV Minerals (OTCQB: GMVMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GMV Minerals's (GMVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GMV Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for GMV Minerals (GMVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GMV Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for GMV Minerals (GMVMF)?

A

The stock price for GMV Minerals (OTCQB: GMVMF) is $0.1935 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:16:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GMV Minerals (GMVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GMV Minerals.

Q

When is GMV Minerals (OTCQB:GMVMF) reporting earnings?

A

GMV Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GMV Minerals (GMVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GMV Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does GMV Minerals (GMVMF) operate in?

A

GMV Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.