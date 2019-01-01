QQQ
Choom Holdings Inc is a Canadian cannabis retailer. It sells products under the brand name Choom. The company has two primary business units, Retail Cannabis, and Patient Counselling. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail Cannabis segment.

Choom Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Choom Holdings (CHOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Choom Holdings (OTCQB: CHOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Choom Holdings's (CHOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Choom Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Choom Holdings (CHOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Choom Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Choom Holdings (CHOOF)?

A

The stock price for Choom Holdings (OTCQB: CHOOF) is $0.0197 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Choom Holdings (CHOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Choom Holdings.

Q

When is Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Choom Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Choom Holdings (CHOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Choom Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Choom Holdings (CHOOF) operate in?

A

Choom Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.