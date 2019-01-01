QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Andrea Electronics Corp is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language, human, and machine interfaces. The company's technologies assist in eliminating background noise to enable the optimum performance of various speech-based and audio applications. It operates through two segments. The Patent monetization segment consists of monetization revenues. Its Andrea DSP microphone & audio software products segment includes products such as Andrea digital super directional array microphone technology, Andrea direction-finding & tracking array microphone technology, Andrea pure audio noise-filtering technology, and Andrea EchoStop, an advanced acoustic echo cancellation technology.

Andrea Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andrea Electronics (ANDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andrea Electronics (OTCQB: ANDR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Andrea Electronics's (ANDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Andrea Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Andrea Electronics (ANDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Andrea Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Andrea Electronics (ANDR)?

A

The stock price for Andrea Electronics (OTCQB: ANDR) is $0.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:40:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Andrea Electronics (ANDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Andrea Electronics.

Q

When is Andrea Electronics (OTCQB:ANDR) reporting earnings?

A

Andrea Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Andrea Electronics (ANDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andrea Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Andrea Electronics (ANDR) operate in?

A

Andrea Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.