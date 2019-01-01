Andrea Electronics Corp is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language, human, and machine interfaces. The company's technologies assist in eliminating background noise to enable the optimum performance of various speech-based and audio applications. It operates through two segments. The Patent monetization segment consists of monetization revenues. Its Andrea DSP microphone & audio software products segment includes products such as Andrea digital super directional array microphone technology, Andrea direction-finding & tracking array microphone technology, Andrea pure audio noise-filtering technology, and Andrea EchoStop, an advanced acoustic echo cancellation technology.