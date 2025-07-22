July 22, 2025 4:32 AM 9 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PulteGroup PHM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• RTX RTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $20.64 billion.

• Hope Bancorp HOPE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $131.11 million.

• General Motors GM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion.

• D.R. Horton DHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $8.79 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• Northrop Grumman NOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.69 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion.

• Lockheed Martin LMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.54 per share on revenue of $18.57 billion.

• Invesco IVZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Synchrony Financial SYF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Complete Solaria SPWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.

• PACCAR PCAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• MSCI MSCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $767.15 million.

• Old National ONB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $622.93 million.

• The Interpublic Group IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Halliburton HAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Avery Dennison AVY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $288.14 million.

• Capital City Bank Group CCBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $62.25 million.

• Valmont Industries VMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.76 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.

• Pentair PNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $113.08 million.

• Mercantile Bank MBWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $60.17 million.

• Coca-Cola KO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion.

• KeyCorp KEY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs IQV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Genuine Parts GPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion.

• Forestar Group FOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $395.20 million.

• First BanCorp FBP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $251.62 million.

• Equifax EFX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Danaher DHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics DGX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Community Financial Sys CBU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $202.48 million.

• Badger Meter BMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $235.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Orrstown Financial Servs ORRF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $51.98 million.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Core Natural Resources CNR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Capital One Finl COF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.

• Enphase Energy ENPH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $358.02 million.

• Manhattan Associates MANH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $263.49 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs PFSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $551.41 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $905.51 million.

• Range Resources RRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $714.71 million.

• Northpointe Bancshares NPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $57.61 million.

• EQT EQT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $367.24 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT PMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $94.33 million.

• Chubb CB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.92 per share on revenue of $13.45 billion.

• East West Bancorp EWBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $700.82 million.

• CoStar Group CSGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $771.82 million.

• Karooooo KARO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.47 million.

• SAP SAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.

• Weatherford International WFRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Vicor VICR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $96.43 million.

• Usana Health Sciences USNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $225.20 million.

• Texas Instruments TXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Trustmark TRMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $200.74 million.

• Renasant RNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $262.07 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $109.81 million.

• KKR Real Est Finance Tr KREF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $65.58 million.

• First Bank FRBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $35.27 million.

• Cathay General CATY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $196.36 million.

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.29 per share on revenue of $877.03 million.

• First Busey BUSE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $193.20 million.

• Baker Hughes BKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

