Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2022

Upgrades

For Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM, Consumer Edge Research upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cal-Maine Foods had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.85. Cal-Maine Foods closed at $51.96 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Southwest Gas Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.42 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Southwest Gas Hldgs closed at $78.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS, Itau BBA upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, PagSeguro Digital closed at $20.45.

For Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Nielsen Holdings had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. Nielsen Holdings closed at $26.72 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for HealthEquity Inc HQY was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, HealthEquity had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of HealthEquity shows a 52-week-high of $84.78 and a 52-week-low of $36.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.92.

For Northern Trust Corp NTRS, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Northern Trust earned $1.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.15 and a 52-week-low of $102.39. Northern Trust closed at $119.95 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.64 and a 52-week-low of $46.62. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $62.16 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Masco Corp MAS from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Masco shows a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.90.

For RH RH, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. RH earned $5.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $744.56 and a 52-week-low of $320.81. At the end of the last trading period, RH closed at $385.69.

For HF Sinclair Corp DINO, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. HF Sinclair earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.71 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. HF Sinclair closed at $39.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Host Hotels & Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $19.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.82.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Freshpet Inc FRPT was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Freshpet showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Freshpet shows a 52-week-high of $186.98 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.56.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG from Outperform to Underperform. Lloyds Banking Group earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lloyds Banking Group shows a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.60.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Sera Prognostics Inc SERA from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sera Prognostics had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. The current stock performance of Sera Prognostics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.05.

For Kimco Realty Corp KIM, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Kimco Realty showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Kimco Realty closed at $25.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For LHC Group Inc LHCG, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, LHC Group had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.63 and a 52-week-low of $108.42. At the end of the last trading period, LHC Group closed at $166.56.

For SmileDirectClub Inc SDC, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. SmileDirectClub earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.93.

For Wayfair Inc W, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Wayfair earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $354.50 and a 52-week-low of $100.57. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $129.52.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander Mexico SA BSMX from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Banco Santander Mexico had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Banco Santander Mexico shows a 52-week-high of $6.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.24.

For Procter & Gamble Co PG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Procter & Gamble had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The current stock performance of Procter & Gamble shows a 52-week-high of $165.35 and a 52-week-low of $130.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.46.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc MHK from Overweight to Underweight. Mohawk Industries earned $2.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $121.04. Mohawk Industries closed at $138.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD was changed from Neutral to Underweight. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JELD-WEN Holding shows a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $20.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.00.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK from Buy to Hold. Park Hotels & Resorts earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.77. At the end of the last trading period, Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $20.22.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for LHC Group Inc LHCG from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $223.63 and a 52-week-low of $108.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.56.

For Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Nielsen Holdings showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. Nielsen Holdings closed at $26.72 at the end of the last trading period.

For Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Kala Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.59. Kala Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.50 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners LP ARLP with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alliance Res Partners is set to $22.00. In the fourth quarter, Alliance Res Partners showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.16 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. At the end of the last trading period, Alliance Res Partners closed at $15.35.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Priority Technology Holdings Inc PRTH. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Priority Tech Holdings. Priority Tech Holdings earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. At the end of the last trading period, Priority Tech Holdings closed at $5.80.

UBS initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods Co SMPL with a Buy rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set to $44.00. Simply Good Foods earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Simply Good Foods shows a 52-week-high of $43.17 and a 52-week-low of $29.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.52.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on PaySign Inc PAYS with a Market Perform rating. PaySign earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.37. PaySign closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc MIGI with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mawson Infra Gr is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Mawson Infra Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.37.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc BYND. The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Beyond Meat. In the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.28 and a 52-week-low of $35.74. Beyond Meat closed at $51.37 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Conagra Brands Inc CAG with a Neutral rating. The price target for Conagra Brands is set to $34.00. Conagra Brands earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.06. Conagra Brands closed at $33.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco Corp HSC. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Harsco. For the fourth quarter, Harsco had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.42. Harsco closed at $12.22 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on General Mills Inc GIS. The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for General Mills. In the third quarter, General Mills showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.95 and a 52-week-low of $56.67. At the end of the last trading period, General Mills closed at $67.66.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on The Hershey Co HSY. The price target seems to have been set at $226.00 for Hershey. Hershey earned $1.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $216.36 and a 52-week-low of $156.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $214.74.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors Inc CLH. The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for Clean Harbors. Clean Harbors earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.89 and a 52-week-low of $83.56. At the end of the last trading period, Clean Harbors closed at $111.39.

With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on Campbell Soup Co CPB. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Campbell Soup. For the second quarter, Campbell Soup had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Campbell Soup shows a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.73.

With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on JM Smucker Co SJM. The price target seems to have been set at $123.00 for JM Smucker. In the third quarter, JM Smucker showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.82 and a 52-week-low of $118.55. JM Smucker closed at $135.43 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd NOMD with a Buy rating. The price target for Nomad Foods is set to $26.00. For the fourth quarter, Nomad Foods had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Nomad Foods closed at $22.16 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Kellogg Co K. The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Kellogg. Kellogg earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.60 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. At the end of the last trading period, Kellogg closed at $63.85.

UBS initiated coverage on Mondelez International Inc MDLZ with a Buy rating. The price target for Mondelez International is set to $73.00. For the fourth quarter, Mondelez International had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Mondelez International shows a 52-week-high of $69.47 and a 52-week-low of $57.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.06.

UBS initiated coverage on Sovos Brands Inc SOVO with a Buy rating. The price target for Sovos Brands is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.41 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. At the end of the last trading period, Sovos Brands closed at $13.71.

With an Underperform rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc AMZN. The price target seems to have been set at $2800.00 for Amazon.com. Amazon.com earned $5.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $14.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2671.45. At the end of the last trading period, Amazon.com closed at $3386.30.

For Innospec Inc IOSP, Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Innospec had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current stock performance of Innospec shows a 52-week-high of $107.73 and a 52-week-low of $81.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.73.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy Co SWN with a Buy rating. The price target for Southwestern Energy is set to $9.00. Southwestern Energy earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Southwestern Energy closed at $7.00.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Robinhood Markets. For the fourth quarter, Robinhood Markets had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Robinhood Markets shows a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.91.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL. The price target seems to have been set at $144.00 for PayPal Holdings. For the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $92.25. PayPal Holdings closed at $121.18 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Block Inc SQ. The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for Block. For the fourth quarter, Block had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Block shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $82.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.84.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions Inc OPAD with a Neutral rating. The price target for Offerpad Solutions is set to $6.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. At the end of the last trading period, Offerpad Solutions closed at $5.72.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Redfin Corp RDFN. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Redfin. In the fourth quarter, Redfin showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.69 and a 52-week-low of $16.23. Redfin closed at $20.13 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc ZG. The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Zillow Gr. Zillow Gr earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.08. Zillow Gr closed at $54.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera Inc COUR. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Coursera. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.53 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. At the end of the last trading period, Coursera closed at $22.17.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy Inc UDMY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Udemy is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Udemy shows a 52-week-high of $32.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.77.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc NRDY. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Nerdy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.78. At the end of the last trading period, Nerdy closed at $5.10.

With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U Inc TWOU. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for 2U. In the fourth quarter, 2U showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 2U shows a 52-week-high of $46.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.56.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool Holdings Inc PWSC. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for PowerSchool Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. At the end of the last trading period, PowerSchool Holdings closed at $17.22.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ABM Industries Inc ABM with a Buy rating. The price target for ABM Indus is set to $62.00. For the first quarter, ABM Indus had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.46 and a 52-week-low of $38.44. At the end of the last trading period, ABM Indus closed at $45.52.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp WSC. The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for WillScot Mobile Mini. In the fourth quarter, WillScot Mobile Mini showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.14. WillScot Mobile Mini closed at $40.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation MCO with a Buy rating. The price target for Moody's is set to $408.00. For the fourth quarter, Moody's had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $407.94 and a 52-week-low of $295.63. Moody's closed at $339.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Equifax Inc EFX with a Hold rating. The price target for Equifax is set to $265.00. For the fourth quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $177.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $243.13.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc SPGI with a Buy rating. The price target for S&P Global is set to $515.00. In the fourth quarter, S&P Global showed an EPS of $3.15, compared to $2.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of S&P Global shows a 52-week-high of $484.21 and a 52-week-low of $351.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $417.45.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics Inc VRSK with a Buy rating. The price target for Verisk Analytics is set to $255.00. In the fourth quarter, Verisk Analytics showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.57 and a 52-week-low of $167.37. Verisk Analytics closed at $214.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions Inc ADV with a Hold rating. The price target for Advantage Solutions is set to $7.00. In the fourth quarter, Advantage Solutions showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advantage Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.72.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verra Mobility Corp VRRM with a Hold rating. The price target for Verra Mobility is set to $17.00. Verra Mobility earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Verra Mobility closed at $16.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cintas Corp CTAS. The price target seems to have been set at $517.00 for Cintas. Cintas earned $2.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cintas shows a 52-week-high of $461.44 and a 52-week-low of $334.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $431.51.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Aramark ARMK. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Aramark. Aramark earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.70 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. Aramark closed at $38.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs. For the fourth quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.72 and a 52-week-low of $15.55. At the end of the last trading period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $17.65.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TransUnion TRU with a Buy rating. The price target for TransUnion is set to $124.00. TransUnion earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.47. TransUnion closed at $104.37 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc FDS. The price target seems to have been set at $453.00 for FactSet Research Systems. For the second quarter, FactSet Research Systems had an EPS of $3.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $495.39 and a 52-week-low of $304.07. FactSet Research Systems closed at $437.35 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on FirstService Corp FSV. The price target seems to have been set at $143.00 for FirstService. For the fourth quarter, FirstService had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of FirstService shows a 52-week-high of $202.78 and a 52-week-low of $130.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.89.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp LPRO with a Hold rating. The price target for Open Lending is set to $25.00. Open Lending earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. Open Lending closed at $20.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MSCI Inc MSCI with a Hold rating. The price target for MSCI is set to $533.00. For the fourth quarter, MSCI had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $679.85 and a 52-week-low of $414.23. MSCI closed at $516.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc AGL. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Agilon Health. The current stock performance of Agilon Health shows a 52-week-high of $44.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.02.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evolent Health Inc EVH. The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Evolent Health. Evolent Health earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.62. Evolent Health closed at $31.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc PRVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.96.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc SGFY. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Signify Health. For the fourth quarter, Signify Health had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Signify Health closed at $18.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM with a Neutral rating. For the fourth quarter, 1Life Healthcare had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. At the end of the last trading period, 1Life Healthcare closed at $11.25.

For Oak Street Health Inc OSH, Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Oak Street Health had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Oak Street Health shows a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.18.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson Corp NDSN with a Hold rating. The price target for Nordson is set to $250.00. In the first quarter, Nordson showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nordson shows a 52-week-high of $272.28 and a 52-week-low of $197.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.62.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group RCL. The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Royal Caribbean Gr. In the fourth quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr showed an EPS of $4.78, compared to $5.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.27 and a 52-week-low of $61.45. Royal Caribbean Gr closed at $80.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH with an Overweight rating. The price target for Norwegian Cruise Line is set to $27.00. In the fourth quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $21.18 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Carnival Corp CCL. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Carnival. For the first quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Carnival closed at $19.93 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX. The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Roblox. In the fourth quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $36.04. Roblox closed at $50.92 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.