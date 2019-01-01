HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.