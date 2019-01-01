QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Its technology allows customers to see their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, pay healthcare bills, receive benefit information, and earn wellness incentives. The firm primarily partners with health plans and employers and serves as the custodian of its customers' health savings accounts (HSAs). HealthEquity also engages in reimbursement arrangements and offers healthcare incentives to its members. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.350 0.0000
REV185.050M179.954M-5.096M

HealthEquity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HealthEquity (HQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HealthEquity's (HQY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HealthEquity (HQY) stock?

A

The latest price target for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) was reported by JP Morgan on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting HQY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.67% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HealthEquity (HQY)?

A

The stock price for HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) is $53.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HealthEquity (HQY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HealthEquity.

Q

When is HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reporting earnings?

A

HealthEquity’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is HealthEquity (HQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HealthEquity.

Q

What sector and industry does HealthEquity (HQY) operate in?

A

HealthEquity is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.