Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (over 90% of revenue and profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-Wip, Wish-Bone and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 7% of fiscal 2021 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.