Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (over 90% of revenue and profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-Wip, Wish-Bone and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 7% of fiscal 2021 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.640 -0.0400
REV3.020B3.059B39.000M

Conagra Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conagra Brands (CAG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conagra Brands's (CAG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Conagra Brands (CAG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting CAG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.45% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Conagra Brands (CAG)?

A

The stock price for Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is $35.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Conagra Brands (CAG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reporting earnings?

A

Conagra Brands’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Conagra Brands (CAG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conagra Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Conagra Brands (CAG) operate in?

A

Conagra Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.