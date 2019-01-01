QQQ
Range
67.01 - 67.66
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/3.6M
Div / Yield
2.04/3.03%
52 Wk
54.31 - 69.95
Mkt Cap
40.5B
Payout Ratio
56.2
Open
67.5
P/E
18.55
EPS
0.98
Shares
603.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, BLUE, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2021, 75% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0500.99
REV4.840B5.024B184.000M

General Mills Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy General Mills (GIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are General Mills's (GIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for General Mills (GIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for General Mills (NYSE: GIS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting GIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.25% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for General Mills (GIS)?

A

The stock price for General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is $67.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does General Mills (GIS) pay a dividend?

A

The next General Mills (GIS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-07.

Q

When is General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reporting earnings?

A

General Mills’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is General Mills (GIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for General Mills.

Q

What sector and industry does General Mills (GIS) operate in?

A

General Mills is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.