Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 4:13am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $12.58 billion.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $13.63 billion.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $65.02 billion.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $447.14 million.

• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $90.28 million.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.78 per share on revenue of $12.61 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $708.33 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.33 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.11 per share on revenue of $10.74 billion.

• MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $321.00 million.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• TELUS (NYSE:TU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $652.31 million.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $304.15 million.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $132.79 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $123.25 million.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.10 million.

• PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $314.11 million.

• Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $128.00 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $408.55 million.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $185.44 million.

• New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $782.99 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $312.16 million.

• CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $72.82 million.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $20.00 million.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $485.08 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $704.38 million.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.46 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $101.51 million.

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $94.00 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.

• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $55.82 million.

• Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $18.92 million.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $341.32 million.

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.13 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $132.36 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $353.90 million.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• RENN Fund (AMEX:RCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.00 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.

• TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $528.99 million.

• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mizuho Financial Gr (NYSE:MFG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

