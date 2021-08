Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, 136 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

(NASDAQ:JRJC) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 18.93% to hit its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares moved down 0.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $172.16, drifting down 0.71%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.