Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 89 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was WOD Retail Solutions (OTC: WODI).
- Dream Industrial REIT (OTC: DREUF)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 20.0% after reaching a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 0.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.76.
- Enel (OTC: ESOCF) shares were up 3.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.48.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.46 on Friday, moving up 1.48%.
- KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares hit $13.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares hit $228.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $87.26. Shares traded up 0.34%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $218.50.
- Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.15.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.79. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPO) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $224.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.8%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares broke to $59.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.92. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares set a new yearly high of $36.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares broke to $13.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.00. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.06.
- EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.90 Friday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 0.5% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.89.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares set a new yearly high of $20.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
- Bangkok Dusit Medical (OTC: BDUUF) shares were up 9.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.80 for a change of up 9.59%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.28.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares were up 0.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $112.59 for a change of up 0.37%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.47. The stock was up 25.31% for the day.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were up 2.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.73.
- Proximus (OTC: BGAOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.24 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.1%.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.33 on Friday, moving up 3.07%.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.26 on Friday morning, moving up 0.43%.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares hit a yearly high of $52.77. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.07 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.95 Friday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares hit a yearly high of $41.59. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.94.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.68% on the session.
- Square Enix Holdings (OTC: SQNNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.16 Friday. The stock was up 17.09% for the day.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares hit $33.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.61%.
- Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.4%.
- Bakkafrost (OTC: BKFKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.
- Taiyo Yuden (OTC: TYOYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.00. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.78.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.11 on Friday, moving up 1.48%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares were up 1.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $188.34 for a change of up 1.91%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.00.
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.79. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.73 Friday. The stock was up 7.2% for the day.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.74. Shares traded up 5.38%.
- Morguard (OTC: MRCBF) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.78. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
- Grupo Kuo (OTC: GKSDF) shares were up 2.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.00 for a change of up 0.3%.
- Killam Apartment Real Est (OTC: KMMPF) shares broke to $15.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.58. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.
- Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.37. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Dream Industrial REIT (OTC: DREUF) shares broke to $10.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares were up 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.04.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Sirius Real Estate (OTC: SRRLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.93. The stock traded up 14.81% on the session.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.61 with a daily change of up 4.55%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.05 on Friday, moving up 2.66%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.82. Shares traded down 0.64%.
- Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $264.50.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.43 Friday. The stock was up 12.78% for the day.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.00 on Friday, moving up 6.1%.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
- Volpara Health Tech (OTC: VPAHF) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.13.
- Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTC: NURPF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.44. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.66 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- Helix BioPharma (OTC: HBPCF) shares broke to $0.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.35%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares set a new yearly high of $5.52 this morning. The stock was up 4.02% on the session.
- Cryo-Cell International (OTC: CCEL) shares set a new yearly high of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 7.36% on the session.
- Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.28. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
- EnviroLeach Technologies (OTC: EVLLF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.26. The stock traded up 7.5% on the session.
- George Risk Industries (OTC: RSKIA) shares were up 3.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.10.
- FFD Financial (OTC: FFDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.20 Friday. The stock was up 6.9% for the day.
- Antisense Therapeutics (OTC: ATHJF) shares were up 54.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07.
- Sanara MedTech (OTC: SMTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 9.67% on the session.
- BroadVision (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.19. The stock traded up 18.84% on the session.
- PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.001. The stock was up 44.93% for the day.
- Homeland Resources (OTC: HMLA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 36.73%.
- Deal A Day Group (OTC: DEEL) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.07. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
- Echo Therapeutics (OTC: ECTE) shares were down 6.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04.
- nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE) shares were down 20.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of down 20.0%.
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.54%.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0011 Friday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- WOD Retail Solutions (OTC: WODI) shares broke to $1.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 300.0%.
