QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/2.74%
52 Wk
1.65 - 2.05
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
25.47
Open
-
P/E
10
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sirius Real Estate Ltd is in the business of investment in and acquisition of the commercial property to provide workspace in Germany. It operates in single segments that is property investment. It invests in large mixed-use commercial real estate assets in Germany. The firm derives revenues in the form of rental income from operations in Germany. Its portfolio includes Conventional offices, Smartspace Office, Officepods, Virtual office, Classical storage spaces, Smartspace Storage, Flexistorage, Workshop spaces, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sirius Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sirius Real Estate (OTCGM: SRRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sirius Real Estate's (SRRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sirius Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sirius Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF)?

A

The stock price for Sirius Real Estate (OTCGM: SRRLF) is $1.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sirius Real Estate.

Q

When is Sirius Real Estate (OTCGM:SRRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sirius Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sirius Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Sirius Real Estate (SRRLF) operate in?

A

Sirius Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.