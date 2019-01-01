QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.89%
52 Wk
1.05 - 2.25
Mkt Cap
483M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.3
EPS
1.64
Shares
439.1M
Outstanding
Grupo Kuo is a Mexico-based conglomerate that comprises various segments. The company operates through Consumer, Chemical and Automotive segment. The consumer segment is engaged in the production and sale of pork meat and consumer products; Chemical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastics and chemical products; and Automotive segment comprises of production and sale of transmissions and auto-parts.

Grupo Kuo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Kuo (GKSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Kuo (OTCEM: GKSDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grupo Kuo's (GKSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Kuo.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Kuo (GKSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Kuo

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Kuo (GKSDF)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Kuo (OTCEM: GKSDF) is $1.1 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Kuo (GKSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Kuo.

Q

When is Grupo Kuo (OTCEM:GKSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Kuo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Kuo (GKSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Kuo.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Kuo (GKSDF) operate in?

A

Grupo Kuo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.