Range
0.2 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
86.3K/137.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
93.7M
Outstanding
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates and E-Waste.

EnviroMetal Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX: EVLLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EnviroMetal Technologies's (EVLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EnviroMetal Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EnviroMetal Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF)?

A

The stock price for EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX: EVLLF) is $0.2022 last updated Today at 8:46:49 PM.

Q

Does EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EnviroMetal Technologies.

Q

When is EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX:EVLLF) reporting earnings?

A

EnviroMetal Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnviroMetal Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does EnviroMetal Technologies (EVLLF) operate in?

A

EnviroMetal Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.