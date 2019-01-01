|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX: EVLLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EnviroMetal Technologies.
There is no analysis for EnviroMetal Technologies
The stock price for EnviroMetal Technologies (OTCQX: EVLLF) is $0.2022 last updated Today at 8:46:49 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EnviroMetal Technologies.
EnviroMetal Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EnviroMetal Technologies.
EnviroMetal Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.