QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.61/0.81%
52 Wk
59.5 - 92.93
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
23.59
Open
-
P/E
31.05
EPS
2.22
Shares
59.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bakkafrost P/F is a salmon producer based in the Faroe Islands. The company's activities include farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sales. The salmon products consist of whole salmon, frozen salmon portions, salmon heads, backbones, belly flaps, and salmon skin. Bakkafrost divides its operations into three segments. The fish farming segment involves the breeding, processing, sales, and distribution of salmon and contributes to the majority of the group revenue. The value-added products segment produces skinless and boneless portions of salmon. The fishmeal, oil and feed segment is engaged in the production and sale of fishmeal, fish oil and fish feed through Bakkafrost's subsidiary Havsbrun.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bakkafrost Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bakkafrost (BKFKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bakkafrost (OTCPK: BKFKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bakkafrost's (BKFKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bakkafrost.

Q

What is the target price for Bakkafrost (BKFKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bakkafrost

Q

Current Stock Price for Bakkafrost (BKFKF)?

A

The stock price for Bakkafrost (OTCPK: BKFKF) is $74.3 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bakkafrost (BKFKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bakkafrost.

Q

When is Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) reporting earnings?

A

Bakkafrost does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bakkafrost (BKFKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bakkafrost.

Q

What sector and industry does Bakkafrost (BKFKF) operate in?

A

Bakkafrost is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.