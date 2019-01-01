Bakkafrost P/F is a salmon producer based in the Faroe Islands. The company's activities include farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sales. The salmon products consist of whole salmon, frozen salmon portions, salmon heads, backbones, belly flaps, and salmon skin. Bakkafrost divides its operations into three segments. The fish farming segment involves the breeding, processing, sales, and distribution of salmon and contributes to the majority of the group revenue. The value-added products segment produces skinless and boneless portions of salmon. The fishmeal, oil and feed segment is engaged in the production and sale of fishmeal, fish oil and fish feed through Bakkafrost's subsidiary Havsbrun.