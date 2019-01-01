QQQ
Range
132.02 - 132.78
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.3K
Div / Yield
9.5/7.41%
52 Wk
81.95 - 155.16
Mkt Cap
34.9B
Payout Ratio
17.13
Open
132.78
P/E
7.23
EPS
0
Shares
264.5M
Outstanding
Anglo American Platinum Ltd is the world's largest primary producer of Platinum Group Metals, which includes platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company also produces base metals including copper, nickel, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and other precious metals. The primary uses of platinum group metals include jewellery, auto catalytic converters, fuel cells, air- and water-purification units, heart pacemakers, computer screens, hard disks, and fertilisers. The mining operations include managed mines, joint-venture mines, and associate mines across South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Anglo American Platinum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK: AGPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anglo American Platinum's (AGPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anglo American Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anglo American Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)?

A

The stock price for Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK: AGPPF) is $132.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:52:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock.

Q

When is Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Anglo American Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anglo American Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF) operate in?

A

Anglo American Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.