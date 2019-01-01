Anglo American Platinum Ltd is the world's largest primary producer of Platinum Group Metals, which includes platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company also produces base metals including copper, nickel, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and other precious metals. The primary uses of platinum group metals include jewellery, auto catalytic converters, fuel cells, air- and water-purification units, heart pacemakers, computer screens, hard disks, and fertilisers. The mining operations include managed mines, joint-venture mines, and associate mines across South Africa and Zimbabwe.