Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
35.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
142M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 2:27PM
Helix BioPharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on cancer drug development. The company develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. Its pipeline candidates are Tumor Defence Breaker L-DOS47, and, V-DOS47 among others.

Helix BioPharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helix BioPharma (OTCPK: HBPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helix BioPharma's (HBPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helix BioPharma.

Q

What is the target price for Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helix BioPharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Helix BioPharma (HBPCF)?

A

The stock price for Helix BioPharma (OTCPK: HBPCF) is $0.25 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helix BioPharma.

Q

When is Helix BioPharma (OTCPK:HBPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Helix BioPharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helix BioPharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Helix BioPharma (HBPCF) operate in?

A

Helix BioPharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.