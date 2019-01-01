QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
nFinanSe Inc is a United States based provider of stored value cards for a variety of markets, including grocery stores, convenience stores and general merchandise stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

nFinanSe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy nFinanSe (NFSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of nFinanSe (OTCEM: NFSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are nFinanSe's (NFSE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for nFinanSe.

Q

What is the target price for nFinanSe (NFSE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for nFinanSe

Q

Current Stock Price for nFinanSe (NFSE)?

A

The stock price for nFinanSe (OTCEM: NFSE) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 17:28:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does nFinanSe (NFSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for nFinanSe.

Q

When is nFinanSe (OTCEM:NFSE) reporting earnings?

A

nFinanSe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is nFinanSe (NFSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for nFinanSe.

Q

What sector and industry does nFinanSe (NFSE) operate in?

A

nFinanSe is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.