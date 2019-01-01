Proximus is the incumbent telecom operator in Belgium. The firm has around 45% market share of the broadband market and 30% of the postpaid mobile market, mainly competing with Telenet (mobile and fixed), Orange (mobile and fixed) and Voo (fixed). Proximus is rolling out fiber to the home in Belgium and expects to have 70% of the country covered by 2028. Its international carrier services division is one of the four largest in the world, serving more than 250 operators, which was strengthened in 2017 with the acquisition of TeleSign.