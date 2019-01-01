QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
2.21/10.38%
52 Wk
17.77 - 22.6
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
87.59
Open
-
P/E
13.74
EPS
0.27
Shares
322.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Proximus is the incumbent telecom operator in Belgium. The firm has around 45% market share of the broadband market and 30% of the postpaid mobile market, mainly competing with Telenet (mobile and fixed), Orange (mobile and fixed) and Voo (fixed). Proximus is rolling out fiber to the home in Belgium and expects to have 70% of the country covered by 2028. Its international carrier services division is one of the four largest in the world, serving more than 250 operators, which was strengthened in 2017 with the acquisition of TeleSign.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Proximus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Proximus (BGAOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proximus (OTCPK: BGAOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Proximus's (BGAOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proximus.

Q

What is the target price for Proximus (BGAOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Proximus

Q

Current Stock Price for Proximus (BGAOF)?

A

The stock price for Proximus (OTCPK: BGAOF) is $21.29 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proximus (BGAOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proximus.

Q

When is Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOF) reporting earnings?

A

Proximus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Proximus (BGAOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proximus.

Q

What sector and industry does Proximus (BGAOF) operate in?

A

Proximus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.