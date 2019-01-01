|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Proximus (OTCPK: BGAOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Proximus.
There is no analysis for Proximus
The stock price for Proximus (OTCPK: BGAOF) is $21.29 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Proximus.
Proximus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Proximus.
Proximus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.