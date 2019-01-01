QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.6 - 13.7
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.5/3.57%
52 Wk
10.89 - 15.84
Mkt Cap
67.7M
Payout Ratio
22.73
Open
13.6
P/E
6.36
EPS
0.34
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
George Risk Industries Inc manufactures security products. The company is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of various products which include magnetic reed switches as well as keyboards, keypads, pushbutton and keyboard switches, proximity sensors and engraved keycaps. These security products are used in alarm system installations in the residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

George Risk Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy George Risk Industries (RSKIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of George Risk Industries (OTCPK: RSKIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are George Risk Industries's (RSKIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for George Risk Industries.

Q

What is the target price for George Risk Industries (RSKIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for George Risk Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for George Risk Industries (RSKIA)?

A

The stock price for George Risk Industries (OTCPK: RSKIA) is $13.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:13:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does George Risk Industries (RSKIA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.

Q

When is George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA) reporting earnings?

A

George Risk Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is George Risk Industries (RSKIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for George Risk Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does George Risk Industries (RSKIA) operate in?

A

George Risk Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.