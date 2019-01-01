QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.55/3.27%
52 Wk
15.71 - 18.62
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
26.59
Open
-
P/E
8.32
EPS
0.42
Shares
115M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Killam Apartment Real Est Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Killam Apartment Real Est (OTC: KMMPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Killam Apartment Real Est's (KMMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Killam Apartment Real Est.

Q

What is the target price for Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Killam Apartment Real Est

Q

Current Stock Price for Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF)?

A

The stock price for Killam Apartment Real Est (OTC: KMMPF) is $16.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:49:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Killam Apartment Real Est (OTC:KMMPF) reporting earnings?

A

Killam Apartment Real Est does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Killam Apartment Real Est.

Q

What sector and industry does Killam Apartment Real Est (KMMPF) operate in?

A

Killam Apartment Real Est is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.