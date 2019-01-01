QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.35/1.53%
52 Wk
22.5 - 30.8
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
19.39
Open
-
P/E
13.16
EPS
70.48
Shares
238.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:27PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company that is involved with entertainment content and services. The firm's segments include digital entertainment, which designs, develops, and sells digital entertainment products and games; amusement, which operates amusement facilities and distributes arcade game machines; publication, which publishes comic books, game strategy books, and magazines; and merchandising, which produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products of titles owned by the firm. Square Enix derives the majority of its revenue from its digital entertainment operations.

Square Enix Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Square Enix Holdings (OTCPK: SQNNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Square Enix Holdings's (SQNNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Square Enix Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Square Enix Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY)?

A

The stock price for Square Enix Holdings (OTCPK: SQNNY) is $23.115 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:12:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Square Enix Holdings.

Q

When is Square Enix Holdings (OTCPK:SQNNY) reporting earnings?

A

Square Enix Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Square Enix Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Square Enix Holdings (SQNNY) operate in?

A

Square Enix Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.