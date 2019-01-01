Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company that is involved with entertainment content and services. The firm's segments include digital entertainment, which designs, develops, and sells digital entertainment products and games; amusement, which operates amusement facilities and distributes arcade game machines; publication, which publishes comic books, game strategy books, and magazines; and merchandising, which produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products of titles owned by the firm. Square Enix derives the majority of its revenue from its digital entertainment operations.