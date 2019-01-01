QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
PBS Holding Inc manufactures and distributes proprietary technology in converting the components of water (hydrogen/oxygen) to fuel. The company is also focusing on the development, marketing, and distribution of nutritional and functional beverages for consumers.

Analyst Ratings

PBS Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PBS Holding (PBHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PBS Holding (OTCPK: PBHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PBS Holding's (PBHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PBS Holding.

Q

What is the target price for PBS Holding (PBHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PBS Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for PBS Holding (PBHG)?

A

The stock price for PBS Holding (OTCPK: PBHG) is $0.00065 last updated Today at 8:50:10 PM.

Q

Does PBS Holding (PBHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PBS Holding.

Q

When is PBS Holding (OTCPK:PBHG) reporting earnings?

A

PBS Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PBS Holding (PBHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PBS Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does PBS Holding (PBHG) operate in?

A

PBS Holding is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.