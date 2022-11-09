ñol

Why RumbleON Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 28%? Here Are 84 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 9, 2022 12:33 PM | 9 min read
Gainers

  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MACK shares jumped 219% to $12.80 after partner Ipsen reported Onivyde met its primary and key secondary endpoint. Merrimack is eligible for up to $450 million in milestone payments for the pancreatic cancer treatment.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO shares surged 42.4% to $1.7794. NeuroBo reported closing of $32.3 million underwritten public offering including full exercise of overallotment option and concurrent private placement.
  • Histogen Inc. HSTO jumped 42.6% to $1.4194.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares jumped 37.7% to $7.19. On Tuesday, Kala Pharmaceuticals said it swung to a profit for the third quarter.
  • Outset Medical, Inc. OM gained 36.1% to $15.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX jumped 28% to $18.58 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT gained 23% to $7.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT jumped 21.4% to $8.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY22 revenue guidance.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT rose 21.3% to $3.1903 after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
  • LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP gained 21% to $18.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON jumped 18.2% to $177.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 17% to $2.23 following Q3 earnings.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK jumped 17% to $32.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH gained 15.6% to $11.32 following strong Q3 earnings.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY rose 15.2% to $19.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong guidance.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG gained 15% to $5.14. GrowGeneration recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH jumped 14.4% to $12.55 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company authorized up to $100 million in a stock repurchase program.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR gained 13.8% to $2.7878 following Q3 results.
  • HCI Group, Inc. HCI jumped 13.8% to $39.38 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. MHLD rose 13.2% to $2.41 following Q3 results.
  • Seer, Inc. SEER gained 13.2% to $7.31 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM jumped 12.2% to $32.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued guidance above estimates.
  • MRC Global Inc. MRC gained 11.6% to $10.89 following strong quarterly results.
  • Bit Origin Ltd BTOG gained 11.4% to $0.2395.
  • Forestar Group Inc. FOR jumped 11.3% to $12.91 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Coherent Corp. COHR gained 10.8% to $33.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd ICCM shares rose 10.4% to $1.2701. IceCure Medical announced a payment assignment from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the ProSense breast cancer cryoablation procedures.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 9.8% to $21.63.
  • Ziff Davis, Inc. ZD gained 9.6% to $80.97 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV gained 9.6% to $41.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY22 EBITDA guidance.
  • XP Inc. XP gained 9.1% to $20.01 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP rose 9% to $6.81.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. META gained 7.3% to $103.47 after the company announced a planned layoff of 11,000 employees and affirmed Q4 revenue guidance.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI rose 6.4% to $77.93 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.


Losers

  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS dropped 75% to $0.2365 after the company warned of a possible bankruptcy amid liquidity concerns. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Telos Corporation TLS shares dipped 65.4% to $3.8246 after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 sales guidance.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX dropped 55% to $0.58 after the company announced pricing of a $5.5 million public offering.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 48.1% to $6.40.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR dropped 41.7% to $1.72 following 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 38.6% to $1.5911 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS dropped 34.3% to $12.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares fell 32.7% to $2.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO dropped 32.2% to $3.1750 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD fell 30.1% to $0.1195. Fast Radius filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11.
  • RumbleON, Inc. RMBL dropped 27.7% to $11.33 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered sales guidance.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 27.6% to $1.0199 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS dipped 27.2% to $174.38 after the company announced it will acquire Howden for $4.4 billion in cash and stock.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU fell 26.3% to $33.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW dropped 26.2% to $13.32 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
  • Ascent Industries Co. ACNT dipped 25.5% to $11.15 after reporting a drop in quarterly earnings.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO fell 25% to $0.0899.
  • Eastman Kodak Company KODK dropped 25% to $4.2650.
  • Porch Group, Inc. PRCH fell 24.7% to $1.0850 following Q3 results.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX dropped 20.8% to $4.1450 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares fell 20.7% to $2.4285 after the company announced a marketed offering of units for proceeds of up to approximately $8 million.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. SG dropped 19.5% to $13.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 19.3% to $12.63 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT dipped 18.6% to $0.3768 after reporting a Q3 loss.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 18.5% to $29.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. LYEL fell 18.4% to $4.47 following Q3 results.
  • Peak Bio, Inc. PKBO fell 18.2% to $4.89 after dipping 19% on Tuesday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dipped 18.3% to $22.93, possibly selling-off following recent strength amid reports suggesting Donald Trump could announce a 2024 presidential run.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 17.7% to $11.11 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM dipped 17.5% to $19.74 following Q3 results.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO dipped 17.3% to $18.30 following wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • RadNet, Inc. RDNT dropped 16.8% to $14.20 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Absolute Software Corporation ABST fell 16.3% to $8.75 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
  • TaskUs, Inc. TASK fell 16.1% to $18.47.
  • AerSale Corporation ASLE declined 16.1% to $15.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 15% to $33.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN dipped 15% to $9.10 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. JP Morgan downgraded Beauty Health from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $11.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 14.6% to $16.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI dropped 14.5% to $7.41 on weak quarterly earnings.
  • Evotec SE EVO shares fell 13.2% to $8.51 after the company reported financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2022.
  • Gevo, Inc. GEVO dipped 12% to $1.96 following weak quarterly results.
  • The Walt Disney Company DIS fell 11.7% to $88.19 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said average monthly revenue per paid global Disney+ subscriber declined 5% year over year.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD dipped 11.7% to $8.60. Shares of several crypto-related companies traded lower following a CoinDesk report suggesting Binance is leaning toward scrapping the FTX acquisition.
  • GameStop Corp. GME fell 10.9% to $22.40.
  • CarGurus, Inc. CARG shares fell 10.5% to $12.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares fell 10.5% to $0.1723 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR dropped 9.6% to $73.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 9% to $1.51. Avenue Therapeutics acquired Baergic Bio Inc pursuant to the previously disclosed Share Contribution Agreement with its parent company, Fortress Biotech Inc.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM dropped 8.6% to $71.54.
  • Tidewater Inc. TDW fell 4% to $31.99 after the company reported pricing of $120.63 million public offering of 3,987,914 shares of common stock at a price of $30.25 per share.

