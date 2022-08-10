Why Avalo Therapeutics Surged 32%; Here Are 111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 60.1% to settle at $7.27 on Tuesday after the company was granted US patent for an air treatment system and method.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ jumped 46.6% to close at $17.18 after the company announced MTY Food Group entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $17.25 per share.
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares climbed 44.3% to close at $10.03 on Tuesday after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE gained 42.4% to settle at $20.08 on continued volatility following the company's recent completion of its SPAC merger.
- Cuentas Inc. CUEN gained 35.2% to close at $0.8543.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN shares climbed 33.3% to settle at $7.00. Mersana Therapeutics announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX gained 32.1% to settle at $5.18. Avalo Therapeutics has dosed the first patient in the pivotal LADDER trial to assess the efficacy and safety of AVTX-803 in Subjects with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD II) ER).
- Akanda Corp. AKAN climbed 30.2% to close at $1.25. Akanda will supply Cansativa with premium indoor cannabis flower grown at its Sintra facility in Portugal.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA jumped 29.2% to close at $4.69 after reporting a profit for the second quarter.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. RETO jumped 25.9% to close at $0.9212 after the company announced its subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone EOD Project.
- DPCM Capital, Inc. QBTS gained 24% to settle at $12.40. D-Wave Quantum is expected to release its financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after market close.
- PubMatic, Inc. PUBM climbed 23.8% to close at $21.98 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT gained 23.6% to settle at $2.62.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM gained 22.2% to close at $0.44 after gaining around 68% on Monday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT rose 21.5% to settle at $8.86.
- Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN surged 21.3% to close at $27.54. Nielsen postponed court and special meetings of shareholders to permit finalization of preliminary agreement between consortium and The WindAcre Partnership LLC.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO gained 20.6% to settle at $3.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- RumbleON, Inc. RMBL jumped 19.4% to close at $24.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. IDW surged 18.3% to settle at $1.62.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 17.8% to settle at $0.41.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC gained 17.4% to close at $13.09 following upbeat Q2 results.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV climbed 17.1% to settle at $259.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 16.4% to settle at $0.5333
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares climbed 16.1% to close at $0.79. Ontrak recently reported closing of registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million.
- Tricida, Inc. TCDA surged 15.5% to close at $12.47 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX gained 15.1% to close at $4.11 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY22 net product sales guidance.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR jumped 14% to close at $8.00. The company recently released quarterly results.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL jumped 13% to close at $40.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 12.2% to close at $28.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS climbed 12% to close at $142.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC gained 9.3% to settle at $16.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE climbed 8.1% to close at $39.77. Stifel maintained Cerevel Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $54.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 8% to settle at $3.93.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR rose 7.7% to close at $8.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Viasat, Inc. VSAT gained 7.3% to $37.30 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG gained 7.1% to settle at $73.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $65 to $68.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 5.2% to close at $14.41 after declining around 5% on Monday. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on Enovix with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
- News Corporation NWSA gained 5.2% to close at $18.27 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
Losers
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dipped 89.5% to close at $12.32 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- CorMedix Inc. CRMD fell 57.5% to close at $3.20 after the company announced it received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA stating that the DefenCath NDA cannot be approved until certain deficiencies are resolved to the satisfaction of the FDA.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX shares fell 54.8% to close at $7.46 after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU shares dipped 51.5% to close at $0.2814 after the company announced the launch of public offering.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 47.7% to close at $212.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA fell 46.6% to close at $0.95 after the company announced the launch of a marketed underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 units priced at $1.50 per unit.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA dipped 45.5% to close at $0.6101 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR declined 44.2% to settle at $7.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX dropped 41.4% to close at $3.60. SKYX achieved historic U.S. standardization approval vote – a major milestone towards mandatory status for safety of consumers and professionals.
- Endo International plc ENDP declined 39.7% to settle at $0.4030 after the company reported a 20% year-over-year drop in Q2 revenues and said it remains in negotiations with creditors. The company expects negotiations to result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS dipped 36.8% to close at $1.20 after the company reported ride-hailing platform operating metrics for July.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM dropped 35.4% to close at $1.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- DermTech, Inc. DMTK declined 34.1% to close at $5.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 31.8% to close at $9.54 after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 29.6% to close at $40.28 after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
- Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT fell 28.5% to close at $7.70 following Q2 results.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG dropped 28.4% to close at $3.63.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 28% to settle at $1.72.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares declined 27.4% to close at $0.6520 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner, M.D., as chief medical officer.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR dipped 27% to settle at $1.00 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 26.6% to close at $0.3302.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO fell 26.5% to close at $5.79 after gaining 65% on Monday.
- SOS Limited SOS fell 26.3% to close at $7.30.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO dropped 26.2% to close at $2.42 after the company provided an update of its preliminary Phase 1 dose-escalation data for XTX101. The company also reported Q2 financial results.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 25.5% to close at $19.16 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC declined 25.4% to end at $13.93 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Root, Inc. ROOT fell 24.8% to close at $1.03 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- American Vanguard Corporation AVD declined 24.3% to close at $18.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 24.3% to close at $17.73 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS fell 24.2% to settle at $3.39 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and said it now expects to manufacture and sell between 150 to 250 vehicles and generate between $15 million to $25 million in revenue for calendar year 2022.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV dropped 23.9% to close at $3.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL dipped 23.6% to close at $0.2701 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were lower year over year. Also, the company announced a 15-for-1 reverse stock split.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT declined 22.6% to close at $1.20 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 22.1% to close at $0.4050.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 22% to close at $0.6240.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN fell 21.8% to close at $12.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- National CineMedia, Inc. NCMI dropped 21.6% to close at $1.3950 following Q2 results.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA fell 21.4% to close at $1.40. Iveda Solutions announced a $5 million private placement.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 20.8% to settle at $2.36 amid continued profit takin.
- Allbirds, Inc. BIRD fell 19.2% to close at $4.58 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV fell 17.9% to close at $2.79 after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
- Standard BioTools Inc. LAB declined 17.7% to settle at $1.68 following Q2 results.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 17% to close at $59.61.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT fell 16.3% to close at $1.28.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN dipped 16.2% to settle at $12.80 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Freshpet, Inc. FRPT fell 15.1% to close at $47.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 15% to settle at $11.26 after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
- Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 15% to close at $54.28 following Q2 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 14.2% to close at $9.79. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST dropped 14.2% to settle at $48.53. Twist Bioscience recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 14.1% to close at $2.56 as the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO dipped 13.5% to settle at $22.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 13.3% to close at $5.50 after jumping 13% on Monday.
- Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO fell 13% to close at $61.15 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO declined 12.1% to close at $74.81 after Q2 results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 11.8% to close at $28.45 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG declined 11.7% to close at $59.75 after the company cut FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI fell 11.6% to close at $166.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Synaptics Incorporated SYNA dropped 11.3% to close at $128.78.
- ironSource Ltd. IS fell 11.2% to settle at $4.20.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 10.6% to close at $6.96 amid profit taking in clean energy vehicles stocks as well as broader risk-off sentiment.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 10.6% to close at $87.68.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 10.6% to close at $1.44 after jumping 115% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dipped 10.5% to close at $12.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 10.2% to settle at $36.49. Doximity recently lowered FY23 sales guidance.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH dipped 10.2% to close at $48.96.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 9% to close at $11.49.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares fell 8.7% to close at $0.56. Fnu Oudom reported a stake of 44% in the company in a 13D filing.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO fell 6.9% to close at $0.1210. T2 Biosystems said it will explore potential to develop rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox virus.
- 23andMe Holding Co ME fell 6.3% to close at $3.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ fell 5.4% to close at $1.22. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares jumped over 29% on Monday after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation RL fell 4.3% to close at $96.77 following Q1 results.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.4% to close at $850.00.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
