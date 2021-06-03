Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 86 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 30.22% up to reach a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.43.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $178.90 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock made a new 52-week high of $385.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $229.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.69 for a change of up 0.17%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.71 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.64 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.78 on Thursday, moving down 1.32%.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.24.
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares broke to $36.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.41. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares set a new yearly high of $27.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were down 0.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of down 0.09%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares broke to $36.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.84%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $200.12 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.59 on Thursday, moving down 0.64%.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.10. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.13. Shares traded down 0.76%.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.30.
- Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares broke to $49.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.13%.
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.89.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares hit a yearly high of $166.39. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.40. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares were down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.67.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.49.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.71%.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) shares were down 0.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.52.
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares were up 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.84 for a change of up 1.88%.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 20.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 for a change of up 20.67%.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares set a new yearly high of $46.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.00 with a daily change of down 0.85%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.19. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.15.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.07. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were down 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.35.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) shares hit $13.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.59. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $40.01. Shares traded up 0.39%.
- Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) shares broke to $5.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.11%.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.21.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.77. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares broke to $47.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.74%.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 0.24%.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.56. The stock was up 13.58% for the day.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $35.66 with a daily change of down 0.8%.
- Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares hit a yearly high of $83.60. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.48. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.12. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares hit $12.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12 for a change of up 0.72%.
- SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.92 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.53. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.24.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.76. The stock traded up 9.35% on the session.
- Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.05. Shares traded up 30.22%.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.56. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.13 on Thursday, moving up 5.51%.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.87 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.15%.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.57 on Thursday, moving down 0.12%.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares broke to $29.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Delaware Investments MN (AMEX:VMM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.79. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.25 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.75. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.80.
- Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
