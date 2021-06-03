Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 86 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

(NASDAQ:ZIVO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 30.22% up to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.43.

(NYSE:GS) stock made a new 52-week high of $385.26 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Target (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $229.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE:SAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.78 on Thursday, moving down 1.32%. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.24.

(NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.41. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares set a new yearly high of $27.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:ARE) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.00 Thursday. The stock was down 0.55% for the day. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:INVH) shares broke to $36.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.84%. Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.16%. Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.59 on Thursday, moving down 0.64%.

(NYSE:MRO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.10. Shares traded up 0.25%. Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

(NYSE:OVV) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.30. Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

(NYSE:FLO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.89.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.40. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) shares were down 1.31% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.49.

(NYSE:AAT) shares were down 0.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.52. Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) shares were up 1.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.84 for a change of up 1.88%.

(NYSE:CLB) shares set a new yearly high of $46.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.00 with a daily change of down 0.85%.

(NYSE:MDP) shares were up 5.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.15. GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.07. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.

(AMEX:EVV) shares hit $13.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.59. Shares traded up 0.13%.

(AMEX:MCF) shares broke to $5.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.11%. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.21.

(NYSE:VVI) shares broke to $47.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.74%. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.79 for a change of up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%. Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.56. The stock was up 13.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OXLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares hit a yearly high of $83.60. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.92 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.12. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

(NYSE:PDS) shares set a new yearly high of $35.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12 for a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:PVAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.53. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.24.

(NASDAQ:PCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.05. Shares traded up 30.22%.

(NASDAQ:KIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.13 on Thursday, moving up 5.51%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.87 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

(NYSE:SUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.57 on Thursday, moving down 0.12%. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) shares broke to $29.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.72 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.21%. First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.25 on Thursday, moving up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:MTEX) shares were up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.80. Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 with a daily change of up 0.48%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.