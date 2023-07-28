Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 28, 2023

GAINERS:
- EVIO EVIO shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0001
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed up 80.56% at $0.07
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 50.00% at $0.01
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed up 15.89% at $0.02
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 15.73% at $0.47
- SLANG Worldwide SLGWF shares closed up 15.38% at $0.03
- CBD Of Denver CBDD shares closed up 14.29% at $0.0004
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 14.00% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.02
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 12.94% at $0.01
- Stem Holdings STMH shares closed up 11.36% at $0.01
- Entourage Health ETRGF shares closed up 11.20% at $0.01
- Rubicon Organics ROMJF shares closed up 11.01% at $0.39
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed up 10.16% at $0.15
- Ayr Wellness AYRWF shares closed up 9.57% at $1.01
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 8.67% at $0.10
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.02% at $0.53
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 7.35% at $1.46
- Verano Holdings VRNOF shares closed up 6.92% at $2.78
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.79% at $3.46
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 6.67% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 6.44% at $0.08
- 1606 CBDW shares closed up 6.25% at $0.03
- Decibel Cannabis Co DBCCF shares closed up 6.10% at $0.10
- Allied ALID shares closed up 6.08% at $0.26
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.07% at $2.27
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 5.93% at $1.43
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 5.81% at $0.08
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 5.49% at $0.30
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.47% at $0.62
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.22% at $0.94
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 5.05% at $0.06
- Trees CANN shares closed up 5.00% at $0.08
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 4.76% at $1.54
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares closed up 4.53% at $0.35
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 4.18% at $0.17
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF shares closed up 4.14% at $0.44
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 3.99% at $0.05
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.64% at $6.89
- Bright Green BGXX shares closed up 3.55% at $0.73
- WM Tech MAPS shares closed up 3.55% at $1.02
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 3.45% at $0.02
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.37% at $1.84
- Silver Spike Investment SSIC shares closed up 3.13% at $8.25
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.04
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.09% at $3.67
LOSERS:
- Chalice Brands CHALF shares closed down 99.00% at $0.00
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 44.00% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 37.73% at $0.02
- Hemp HEMP shares closed down 33.33% at $0.00
- Malachite Innovations MLCT shares closed down 30.28% at $0.10
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 25.93% at $0.00
- Gaby GABLF shares closed down 23.08% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 21.43% at $0.00
- Acreage Holdings ACRDF shares closed down 20.79% at $0.19
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.01
- Radient Technologies RDDTF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Skye Bioscience SKYE shares closed down 15.08% at $0.03
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.78% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 13.36% at $0.07
- Acreage Holdings ACRHF shares closed down 12.90% at $0.14
- Delivra Health Brands DHBUF shares closed down 10.91% at $0.01
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 9.62% at $0.02
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.39% at $0.03
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 8.37% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 8.28% at $0.02
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 8.11% at $0.02
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 7.93% at $0.58
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 6.14% at $0.14
- POSaBIT Systems POSAF shares closed down 5.91% at $0.55
- LFTD Partners LIFD shares closed down 4.82% at $2.37
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.76% at $3.50
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 4.24% at $0.08
- SciSparc SPRC shares closed down 4.08% at $0.49
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 3.86% at $0.01
- Willow Biosciences CANSF shares closed down 3.49% at $0.09
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 3.48% at $1.11
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.37% at $0.24
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares closed down 3.16% at $2.45
- Akanda AKAN shares closed down 3.16% at $0.61
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares closed down 3.12% at $1.86
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.08% at $1.26
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
