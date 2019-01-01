QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.3 - 15.4
Mkt Cap
84.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:44PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 11:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:38AM
Silver Spike Investment Corp is a closed-end management investment company formed to invest in companies across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately-held cannabis businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silver Spike Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Spike Inv (SSIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Spike Inv (NASDAQ: SSIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Spike Inv's (SSIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Spike Inv.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Spike Inv (SSIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Spike Inv

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Spike Inv (SSIC)?

A

The stock price for Silver Spike Inv (NASDAQ: SSIC) is $13.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Spike Inv (SSIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Spike Inv.

Q

When is Silver Spike Inv (NASDAQ:SSIC) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Spike Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Silver Spike Inv (SSIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Spike Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Spike Inv (SSIC) operate in?

A

Silver Spike Inv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.