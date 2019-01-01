QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.01 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/100.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.91 - 2.82
Mkt Cap
148.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
142.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 10:48AM
load more
RIV Capital Inc is a venture capital investment and operating platform structured to pursue investment opportunities in the cannabis sector. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the cannabis sector. The investments take the form of production-linked royalties, secured debt, newly formed joint ventures, and a variety of equity and equity-linked instruments.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RIV Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy RIV Capital (CNPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RIV Capital (OTCPK: CNPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RIV Capital's (CNPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RIV Capital.

Q

What is the target price for RIV Capital (CNPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RIV Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for RIV Capital (CNPOF)?

A

The stock price for RIV Capital (OTCPK: CNPOF) is $1.04 last updated Today at 3:13:47 PM.

Q

Does RIV Capital (CNPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RIV Capital.

Q

When is RIV Capital (OTCPK:CNPOF) reporting earnings?

A

RIV Capital’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is RIV Capital (CNPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RIV Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does RIV Capital (CNPOF) operate in?

A

RIV Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.