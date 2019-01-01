QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
93.4K/188.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.53
Mkt Cap
22.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
304M
Outstanding
Entourage Health Corp is a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It owns and operates a state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor, and processing facility located in Strathroy as well as a fully licensed Aylmer processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, it has expanded its multi-channeled distribution.

Entourage Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entourage Health (ETRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entourage Health (OTCQX: ETRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entourage Health's (ETRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Entourage Health.

Q

What is the target price for Entourage Health (ETRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Entourage Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Entourage Health (ETRGF)?

A

The stock price for Entourage Health (OTCQX: ETRGF) is $0.07308 last updated Today at 8:06:23 PM.

Q

Does Entourage Health (ETRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entourage Health.

Q

When is Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Entourage Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Entourage Health (ETRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entourage Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Entourage Health (ETRGF) operate in?

A

Entourage Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.