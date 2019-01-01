QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.1 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/3.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
135.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
MedMen Enterprises Inc formerly known as Ladera Ventures Corp is the preeminent cannabis company with multiple assets and operations in California, Nevada, and New York, which combined account for nearly half of North America's addressable legal market. The company owns and operates licensed cannabis facilities in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MedMen Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MedMen Enterprises's (MMNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.25 expecting MMNFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.04% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)?

A

The stock price for MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF) is $0.1131 last updated Today at 4:22:24 PM.

Q

Does MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

When is MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) reporting earnings?

A

MedMen Enterprises’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedMen Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) operate in?

A

MedMen Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.