QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.25 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
17.5K/35.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
17.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
4.25
EPS
0
Shares
71.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 3:46PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 12:51PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
MJ Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and operating services to the regulated cannabis industry. It provides a full spectrum of infrastructure, construction, cultivation management, production management, distribution consulting, and operating services to cultivation and production operators.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MJ Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MJ Holdings (MJNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MJ Holdings (OTCQB: MJNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MJ Holdings's (MJNE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MJ Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MJ Holdings (MJNE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MJ Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MJ Holdings (MJNE)?

A

The stock price for MJ Holdings (OTCQB: MJNE) is $0.25 last updated Today at 3:24:16 PM.

Q

Does MJ Holdings (MJNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MJ Holdings.

Q

When is MJ Holdings (OTCQB:MJNE) reporting earnings?

A

MJ Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MJ Holdings (MJNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MJ Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MJ Holdings (MJNE) operate in?

A

MJ Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.