|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ayr Wellness.
The latest price target for Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting AYRWF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.54% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) is $13.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ayr Wellness.
Ayr Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ayr Wellness.
Ayr Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.