Ayr Wellness Inc is a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S. The company is a cultivator, manufacturer, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods.

Ayr Wellness Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ayr Wellness's (AYRWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ayr Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting AYRWF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.54% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)?

A

The stock price for Ayr Wellness (OTCQX: AYRWF) is $13.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayr Wellness.

Q

When is Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) reporting earnings?

A

Ayr Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ayr Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) operate in?

A

Ayr Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.