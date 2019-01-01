QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/803.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
101.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
836.6M
Outstanding
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc is a consumer-packaged-goods company in the cannabis products market. The company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV

Auxly Cannabis Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX: CBWTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auxly Cannabis Group's (CBWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auxly Cannabis Group.

Q

What is the target price for Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auxly Cannabis Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)?

A

The stock price for Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX: CBWTF) is $0.1214 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auxly Cannabis Group.

Q

When is Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Auxly Cannabis Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auxly Cannabis Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) operate in?

A

Auxly Cannabis Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.