QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.23 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
242.7K/378.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 3.8
Mkt Cap
289.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:17PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 2:10PM
Goodness Growth Holdings Inc is a physician-led, science-focused holding company. Its operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, and science and intellectual property incubator. The company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its network of Green Goods and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goodness Growth Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX: GDNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goodness Growth Holdings's (GDNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goodness Growth Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF)?

A

The stock price for Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX: GDNSF) is $2.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q

When is Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Goodness Growth Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) operate in?

A

Goodness Growth Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.