Item 9 Labs Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. Its operating segments are Cultivation and Franchising.

Item 9 Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Item 9 Labs (INLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Item 9 Labs (OTCQX: INLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Item 9 Labs's (INLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Item 9 Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Item 9 Labs (INLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Item 9 Labs (OTCQX: INLB) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting INLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 257.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Item 9 Labs (INLB)?

A

The stock price for Item 9 Labs (OTCQX: INLB) is $1.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Item 9 Labs (INLB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Item 9 Labs.

Q

When is Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) reporting earnings?

A

Item 9 Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Item 9 Labs (INLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Item 9 Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Item 9 Labs (INLB) operate in?

A

Item 9 Labs is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.