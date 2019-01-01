Item 9 Labs Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. Its operating segments are Cultivation and Franchising.