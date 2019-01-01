QQQ
Chalice Brands Ltd is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with twelve dispensaries owned and four dispensaries under management in Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. It operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California.

Chalice Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chalice Brands (CHALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chalice Brands (OTCQB: CHALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chalice Brands's (CHALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chalice Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Chalice Brands (CHALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chalice Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Chalice Brands (CHALF)?

A

The stock price for Chalice Brands (OTCQB: CHALF) is $0.287346 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chalice Brands (CHALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chalice Brands.

Q

When is Chalice Brands (OTCQB:CHALF) reporting earnings?

A

Chalice Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chalice Brands (CHALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chalice Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Chalice Brands (CHALF) operate in?

A

Chalice Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.