QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/251.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
24.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
171.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Apr 1, 2021, 1:26PM
iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivators, processors, and dispensaries throughout the United States. The company's operating segments include the Eastern Region; Western Region and Other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Eastern Region. The Eastern Region includes the company's operations in Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and its CBD business. Its Western Region includes the company's operations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iAnthus Capital Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: ITHUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iAnthus Capital Hldgs's (ITHUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iAnthus Capital Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: ITHUF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.30 expecting ITHUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 811.70% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF)?

A

The stock price for iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTCPK: ITHUF) is $0.14259 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:25:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iAnthus Capital Hldgs.

Q

When is iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTCPK:ITHUF) reporting earnings?

A

iAnthus Capital Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iAnthus Capital Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does iAnthus Capital Hldgs (ITHUF) operate in?

A

iAnthus Capital Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.