QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.49 - 0.51
Vol / Avg.
14.4K/117.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
60.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.51
P/E
18.91
EPS
0.03
Shares
120M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 2:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 3:51PM
load more
C21 Investments Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. It cultivates, processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products. C21's focus is to expand where the company can wholly own indoor or outdoor cultivation operations, extraction facilities, bakeries, branded products, and retail dispensaries with a large distribution network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

C21 Investments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C21 Investments (CXXIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C21 Investments (OTCQX: CXXIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C21 Investments's (CXXIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C21 Investments.

Q

What is the target price for C21 Investments (CXXIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C21 Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for C21 Investments (CXXIF)?

A

The stock price for C21 Investments (OTCQX: CXXIF) is $0.5043 last updated Today at 5:28:32 PM.

Q

Does C21 Investments (CXXIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C21 Investments.

Q

When is C21 Investments (OTCQX:CXXIF) reporting earnings?

A

C21 Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C21 Investments (CXXIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C21 Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does C21 Investments (CXXIF) operate in?

A

C21 Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.