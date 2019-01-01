QQQ
Range
0.66 - 0.7
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Zoned Properties Inc is a strategic real estate development company, whose primary mission is to identify, develop, and lease sophisticated, safe, and sustainable properties in emerging industries, including the licensed medical marijuana industry. The company acquires commercial properties that face unique zoning challenges and identifies solutions that can potentially have a major impact on the cash flow and property value. It targets commercial properties that can be acquired and re-zoned for specific purposes.

Zoned Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoned Props (ZDPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoned Props (OTCQB: ZDPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zoned Props's (ZDPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoned Props.

Q

What is the target price for Zoned Props (ZDPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoned Props

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoned Props (ZDPY)?

A

The stock price for Zoned Props (OTCQB: ZDPY) is $0.7 last updated Today at 6:35:47 PM.

Q

Does Zoned Props (ZDPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoned Props.

Q

When is Zoned Props (OTCQB:ZDPY) reporting earnings?

A

Zoned Props does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoned Props (ZDPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoned Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoned Props (ZDPY) operate in?

A

Zoned Props is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.