QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.2 - 1.24
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.04 - 3.05
Mkt Cap
69.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
56M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 1:26PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 1:14PM
Rubicon Organics Inc is engaged in the cultivation of cannabis. The segments of the company are Canadian development of facilities for production and sale of cannabis, Corporate costs and Discontinued operations related to the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rubicon Organics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rubicon Organics (OTCQX: ROMJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rubicon Organics's (ROMJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rubicon Organics.

Q

What is the target price for Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rubicon Organics

Q

Current Stock Price for Rubicon Organics (ROMJF)?

A

The stock price for Rubicon Organics (OTCQX: ROMJF) is $1.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:55:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubicon Organics.

Q

When is Rubicon Organics (OTCQX:ROMJF) reporting earnings?

A

Rubicon Organics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rubicon Organics.

Q

What sector and industry does Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) operate in?

A

Rubicon Organics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.