|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Decibel Cannabis Co.
The latest price target for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) was reported by Raymond James on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DBCCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) is $0.0964 last updated Today at 5:18:25 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Decibel Cannabis Co.
Decibel Cannabis Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Decibel Cannabis Co.
Decibel Cannabis Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.