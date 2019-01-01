QQQ
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
63K/55K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
38.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
403.7M
Outstanding
Decibel Cannabis Co Inc is engaged in the cannabis operations business. It is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational cannabis. All the revenues are generated in Canada. The company's revenue is comprised of wholesale sales of both products and services through its production facilities to distributors and licensed cannabis producers as well as the direct sale of products through its retail locations to end customers.

Decibel Cannabis Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Decibel Cannabis Co's (DBCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Decibel Cannabis Co.

Q

What is the target price for Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) was reported by Raymond James on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DBCCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF)?

A

The stock price for Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB: DBCCF) is $0.0964 last updated Today at 5:18:25 PM.

Q

Does Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decibel Cannabis Co.

Q

When is Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB:DBCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Decibel Cannabis Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decibel Cannabis Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Decibel Cannabis Co (DBCCF) operate in?

A

Decibel Cannabis Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.