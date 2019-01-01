QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
78.6M/105.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
268.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
EVIO Inc is engaged in providing accredited cannabis testing, analytical, and consulting services for the agricultural and biomedical industries in the United States. It offers compliance testing services such as residual solvent analysis, pesticide screening, microbiological screening, terpene analysis, and cannabinoid potency profiling of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The firm's clients are located in Oregon and consist of growers, processors, and dispensaries. It certifies that products have been tested and are free from pesticides and other containments before resale to patients and consumers in the State of Oregon.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVIO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVIO (EVIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVIO (OTCPK: EVIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVIO's (EVIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVIO.

Q

What is the target price for EVIO (EVIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVIO

Q

Current Stock Price for EVIO (EVIO)?

A

The stock price for EVIO (OTCPK: EVIO) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 8:59:03 PM.

Q

Does EVIO (EVIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVIO.

Q

When is EVIO (OTCPK:EVIO) reporting earnings?

A

EVIO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVIO (EVIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVIO.

Q

What sector and industry does EVIO (EVIO) operate in?

A

EVIO is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.