EVIO Inc is engaged in providing accredited cannabis testing, analytical, and consulting services for the agricultural and biomedical industries in the United States. It offers compliance testing services such as residual solvent analysis, pesticide screening, microbiological screening, terpene analysis, and cannabinoid potency profiling of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The firm's clients are located in Oregon and consist of growers, processors, and dispensaries. It certifies that products have been tested and are free from pesticides and other containments before resale to patients and consumers in the State of Oregon.