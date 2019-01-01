Tetra Bio Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug. It discovers and develops clinical programs aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The company with its subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Veterinary Products containing cannabinoids. Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.