Gaby Inc is a wellness company that is engaged in the marketing of a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and other products. Some of its brands are Mankind, Sonoma Pacific, 2Rise, Lulu's, and the Kind Republic. The company operates in two segments, namely licensed and unlicensed channels, both of which are in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of wellness products to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. All of its revenue comes from the United States.