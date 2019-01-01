QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
25K/155.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
665.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:36AM
Gaby Inc is a wellness company that is engaged in the marketing of a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals, tinctures, and other products. Some of its brands are Mankind, Sonoma Pacific, 2Rise, Lulu's, and the Kind Republic. The company operates in two segments, namely licensed and unlicensed channels, both of which are in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of wellness products to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. All of its revenue comes from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gaby Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gaby (GABLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaby (OTCQB: GABLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaby's (GABLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gaby.

Q

What is the target price for Gaby (GABLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gaby

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaby (GABLF)?

A

The stock price for Gaby (OTCQB: GABLF) is $0.019 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:20:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaby (GABLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaby.

Q

When is Gaby (OTCQB:GABLF) reporting earnings?

A

Gaby does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gaby (GABLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaby.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaby (GABLF) operate in?

A

Gaby is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.