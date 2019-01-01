QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
26.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:23AM
CordovaCann Corp is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a diversified cannabis company. The company provides services and investment capital to the processing and production of vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

CordovaCann Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CordovaCann (LVRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CordovaCann (OTCQB: LVRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CordovaCann's (LVRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CordovaCann.

Q

What is the target price for CordovaCann (LVRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CordovaCann

Q

Current Stock Price for CordovaCann (LVRLF)?

A

The stock price for CordovaCann (OTCQB: LVRLF) is $0.2753 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CordovaCann (LVRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CordovaCann.

Q

When is CordovaCann (OTCQB:LVRLF) reporting earnings?

A

CordovaCann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CordovaCann (LVRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CordovaCann.

Q

What sector and industry does CordovaCann (LVRLF) operate in?

A

CordovaCann is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.