QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.76 - 1.87
Vol / Avg.
9.4K/10.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 2.15
Mkt Cap
162.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.87
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
92.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 12:05PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Allied Corp is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating, and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. The company uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, plant-based production, and the development of therapeutic products. The company operates in two segments which include Allied and Allied Colombia. Its geographical segments consist of Colombia and Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allied Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allied (ALID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allied (OTCQB: ALID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allied's (ALID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allied.

Q

What is the target price for Allied (ALID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allied

Q

Current Stock Price for Allied (ALID)?

A

The stock price for Allied (OTCQB: ALID) is $1.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:17:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allied (ALID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allied.

Q

When is Allied (OTCQB:ALID) reporting earnings?

A

Allied does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allied (ALID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allied.

Q

What sector and industry does Allied (ALID) operate in?

A

Allied is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.